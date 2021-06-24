Gillingham heading to Crawley Town in Carabao Cup
Crawley Town will host Gillingham in the Carabao Cup first round.
The tie will take place in the week starting August 9, with an exact date still to be confirmed.
The Reds lost to Championship side Millwall in the first round last season, as Sam Ashford’s goal was not enough in a 1-3 defeat.
In the 2019/20 season, Crawley advanced to the fourth round after spectacularly knocking both Norwich City and Stoke City out in rounds two and three. That year, they opened the campaign with a first-round away victory against Walsall and finished with a fourth-round home defeat to Colchester United in a brilliant campaign.
Crawley Town said information regarding a date and ticket sales would be announced in due course.