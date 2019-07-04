Gerry Murphy takes on full-time role at Steyning after being named general manager

Gerry Murphy has taken on a full-time position at Steyning Town.

Along with his first team head coach duties next season, he has also agreed to become general manager of the club.

Murphy will oversee all aspects both on and off the field at Steyning.

His role will include sourcing and developing commercial opportunities and assisting youth players and coaches while encouraging the principles of the club.

Chairman Ian Nichols sees Murphy as the perfect person to drive Steyning forward.

He said: "Gerry is a great asset to the club already and his knowledge of the game has already been seen in our success last season.

"We had an opportunity to bring him on further to drive the club forward and we jumped at the chance."

Newly named general manager Murphy is excited to put his stamp on a wide range of areas at the club.

He said: "I’m happy at Steyning, not just on a football front but in every aspect.

"Like every club there are things that I see that I would do slightly differently, but this is a community club and everyone is trying their best to push the club forward.

"I want to be part of that push and drive the club in other commercial directions that will continuously benefit all aspects of the club."

