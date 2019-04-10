Gee and Potter heap praise on Chichester City's SCFL title winners

Graeme Gee and Danny Potter have added their voices to the chorus of praise being directed at Chichester City's title winners.

The assistant boss and first team coach at Oaklands Park are delighted at the way the club have won the SCFL title with three games to spare, and are full of praise for all involved.

Miles Rutherford's No2, Gee, said: "We managed to get a little bit of strength in depth this year. We needed this because we lost players we consider crucial players throughout the season like Dan Hegarty, Kieran Hartley and George Way.

“I think we’ve got our rewards for probably two to three years of hard work. I’m delighted for all the people behind the scenes who’ve given up a lot of their time and have supported us.

“We like to attack games. Our ethos is not to sit back. We like to try to entertain the way we can but we’re about trying to get results. Some of it’s not been pretty, I’m not going to lie. I thought the first 15 games of the season we were outstanding. We’ve been consistent from Christmas onwards.

"There’s been a couple of massive results. Horsham YMCA away was key. I’m still disappointed about Newhaven away when we could only field a fraction of the side that we’d normally get out – that still sticks in my throat a bit but it’s all forgotten about now because we’ve won the league as deserved winners and I don’t think anyone else in the league can complain that we’ve finished top of the pile with three games to go."

First team coach Potter said, "We’re delighted we’ve won the league. We’ve added depth and experience this season. Other teams had a little slip and lost a few games in succession but we’ve not done that all season. We’ve lost to three teams who were better on the day. We haven’t lost back-to-back league games.

“We’ve been confident at home. The players enjoy playing here. We’ve got good fans that support us. There’s a mentality thing now that we can play well at home and other teams don’t like coming here. We’ve got to take that mentality into the bigger cup games and some of the bigger away games next season.

“We’re more resilient now as well at the back and we play with the right mentality getting forward. We’re looking forward to competing at the next step above. We’re a club on the up.

“There are so many people we could thank this season, so many volunteers that support this club. This title isn’t just for the players, it’s for all who help out at Chichester City."