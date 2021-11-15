Goals from Harry Maguire, a Filippo Fabbri own goal, Harry Kane (four), Emile Smith-Rowe, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka saw England win 10-0 against the European minnows.

Gareth Southgate, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Hazlewick and Pound Hill Juniors, saw his team qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gareth Southgate congratulates Harry Kane after his substitution

With his four goals, Kane became the most prolific England striker in a calendar year, surpassing George Hilsdon’s tally in 1908 and Dixie Dean’s record in 1927 of 12 strikes from January to December.

It was the first time England had bagged 10 in a game since 1964, and it was also the first time in a competitive international.

Their 39 goals in qualifying for a major tournament is another new record also.

Harry Kane's records

Gareth Southgate watches his side beat San Marino

- First player to score successive hat-tricks since Tommy Taylor in 1956/57

- First player to score four goals in a game since Ian Wright in 1993