Gabriele Cioffi urges Crawley to be more ruthless after 'deserved victory' over Salford

Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi said this afternoon's victory over Salford was the 'first step' as his side aim to reach 50 points in the league this season.

Cioffi said Reds deserved their 2-0 win but urged his side to be more ruthless to close out games.

Gabriele Cioffi

He said: "We had a lot of chances but we need to be even more ruthless. Every game is open until the referee blows the final whistle.

"We had the desire to score goals and the desire not to concede. The luck was on our side today.

"We are heading in one direction and that's important.

"Today was a big game against a strong squad with good players with experience. We deserved this victory. There is trust, belief and everyone was supporting us. Myself and the boys were really appreciative of the three points."

Cioffi said he was pleased that his side 'played as one' and urged his side to continue doing so to 'avoid having a season of trouble like last season'.

He added: "We showed our attributes and [played as] one. When you don't play, you can't be happy, but you are on board.

"We won just one game but our first target is 50 points. The first step is getting 50 points and my first goal is to make them feel as one. Together, we are a strong bunch. "

