Gabriele Cioffi thanks Crawley Town chairman and board for 'this reward' against Norwich City

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has thanked the the chairman of the club and the board for giving him a chance.

Cioffi was on cloud nine after his Crawley Town side made history by reaching the third round of the League Cup AND beating Premier League opposition for the first time.

Gabriele Cioffi with Norwich boss Daniel Farke. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

He said: "I'm delighted. The first thing is to thank the people who gave me a chance and that's the chairman and the board.

"They believe in what I am doing and what we are doing. I couldn't have had this reward tonight [if it wasn't for them]. I want to thank the players and this [win] is for them and for the supporters. I've never seen the stadium rocking this way."

The boss echoed man of the match Tom Dallison's praise for the fans.

He said: ""When I first stepped inside the stadium, I had a vision which we work on every week.

"We can enjoy it tonight but tomorrow we prepare for Cheltenham. They [the fans] were amazing.

"They gave us a chance to win against a Premier League club. We made history as Crawley have never been to the third round or beaten a Premier League club. You have to be lucky that they under-perform and don't score and you over-perform and score."