Gabriele Cioffi left Crawley Town today by mutual consent

The Italian was named head coach at The People's Pension Stadium in September 2018 after the departure of former boss Harry Kewell to Notts County. In his time he took Crawley on their best ever League Cup run and assembled a very talented squad. He are some pictures of Cioffi's time in charge.

Cioffi was appointed on his birthday and presented with a cake at his first press conference jpimedia Buy a Photo

Cioffi was unveiled in September 2018 jpimedia Buy a Photo

Gabriele Cioffi's first game in charge was against Morecambe at home jpimedia Buy a Photo

Cioffi celebrates with players jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more