Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion player ratings

Fulham fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Brighton 4-2 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.
Glenn Murray scored twice to put Albion in control but Fulham hit back to win with goals from Calum Chambers, Aleksandar Mitrovic (two) and Luciano Vietto
1. Mathew Ryan - 6
Back in goal after Australia exited the Asian Cup at the quarter-final stage last week. Got down well low to his right to keep out Babel strike. Couldn't get to the ball in time to clear when Mitrovic made it 2-2.