Glenn Murray celebrates after giving Brighton the lead. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion player ratings

Fulham fought back from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Brighton 4-2 in the Premier League at Craven Cottage. Here's how we rated the players of both teams.

Glenn Murray scored twice to put Albion in control but Fulham hit back to win with goals from Calum Chambers, Aleksandar Mitrovic (two) and Luciano Vietto

Back in goal after Australia exited the Asian Cup at the quarter-final stage last week. Got down well low to his right to keep out Babel strike. Couldn't get to the ball in time to clear when Mitrovic made it 2-2.

1. Mathew Ryan - 6

Back in goal after Australia exited the Asian Cup at the quarter-final stage last week. Got down well low to his right to keep out Babel strike. Couldn't get to the ball in time to clear when Mitrovic made it 2-2.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Lovely cross was swept home by Murray for the opener early on for his first assist of the season. Tough second half.

2. Martin Montoya - 6

Lovely cross was swept home by Murray for the opener early on for his first assist of the season. Tough second half.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Difficult second half as Fulham launched waves of attacks. Brilliant goal-line clearance in the first half. Booked.

3. Shane Duffy - 6

Difficult second half as Fulham launched waves of attacks. Brilliant goal-line clearance in the first half. Booked.
freelance
Buy a Photo
Comfortable in the first half but a tricky second period. Felt he was fouled by Mitrovic when the Fulham striker made it 3-2.

4. Lewis Dunk - 6

Comfortable in the first half but a tricky second period. Felt he was fouled by Mitrovic when the Fulham striker made it 3-2.
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7