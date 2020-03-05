From 2-1 down to 3-2 winners: Pagham get a late lift to beat Lingfield

Pagham didn't think much of having to travel to Whyteleafe on the London side of the M25 to face Lingfield on a wet Wednesday night - but they were happy by the end of the evening.

The venue was switched because of Lingfield’s ongoing pitch problems, but the Lions made light of it, coming back from a 1-2 deficit with just seven minutes to go to snatch a winner deep into added-on time.

Lindon Miller levelled at 2-2 for Pagham / Picture: Roger Smith

In truth, the Lions were superior for 90 per cent of this game, the first 45 minutes being played just about exclusively in the Lingfield half.

Jack Barnes, twice, Joe Clarke and Lindon Miller all had worthwhile shots either fly just wide or saved by Lingfield keeper Nairne before Toby Funnell had a shot blocked on the line. Lukas Franzen-Jones brought the half to a close when he pulled the best out of Nairne, from an excellent run and cross by Miller.

Lingfield started the second half brighter, so much so that they scored straight from the kick-off. Clements got down the right-hand side and crossed for Karran Boylan to squeeze the ball home at the near post. For a few minutes the Lingers took the game to Pagham and the Lions were indebted to keeper Tom Crook, who made an excellent save to keep the score at 1-0.

Normal service was soon resumed and Pagham surged forward, ending in Franzen-Jones levelling the scores, shooting home off the post from 12 yards from a ball over the top by Jake Heryet in the 53rd minute.

Lukas Franzen-Jones scored Pagham's first against Lingfield / Picture: Roger Smith

Out of the blue, Lingfield re-took the lead three minutes later when sub Jamie Bakhit, who had only been on the pitch for two minutes, smashed home an unstoppable 25-yard blast following a short corner.

Pagham looked stunned and the Lingers almost added more when Barnes was forced to clear off his own line, and Crook was forced into two more exceptional saves, before the Lions took over once again.

With time starting to run out they grabbed a second equaliser in the 83rd minute, when Miller thumped home from close in following a cross from Funnell.

Most teams would have settled for that, but the Lions are made of sterner stuff nowadays and immediately pushed forward looking for the winner, which came in the third minute of added time as Joe Clarke ran through a static defence to nod the ball over Nairne, direct from a drop ball pumped forward from the halfway line.

A very satisfactory end to a long day for all concerned from Nyetimber Lane.

Pagham boss Kerry Hardwell said: "A deserved three points for the boys. Our first half performance was probably one of the best we’ve had since I’ve been at the club and all we lacked was a goal or two.

"After falling behind twice In the second half we showed fantastic character again and I was so proud of all the boys for their reaction The dedication and hard work they continue to give to the club is fantastic.

"A big thank you to all the committee that attended the long trip on a Wednesday night. We must again build momentum with this win with our home game against Eastbourne on Saturday."

Pagham: Crook, da Costa, Searle (Howard), Clarke, Geoghegan, Jelley, Heryet (Prisk), Barnes (Slaughter), Franzen-Jones, Miller, Funnell. Sub not used: Henton.