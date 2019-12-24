Free-scoring? Yes, but Bognor head to Lewes with worries over forward line

Jack Pearce says he remains worried about Bognor’s forward-line options – even though they scored seven goals last time out.

The Rocks go to Lewes on Boxing Day for the first of two straight Sussex derbies that will go a long way to determining how well-equipped they are for a promotion push.

Striker Dan Smith – with 16 goals in the league already this season – is in hot form, but the Rocks’ other two first-choice forwards, Brad Lethbridge and Mason Walsh, have missed recent games through injury.

Pearce said: “I’m very happy with how we are doing defensively and in midfield but I am concerned about our frontline. That may odd sound after we beat Cray 7-2 but we are short of out-and-out attackers.”

Pompey loanee Lethbridge may be available at Lewes, while Walsh could make his comeback after a hamstring problem versus Worthing at Nyewood Lane on New Year’s Day.

Pearce expects a close game at the Dripping Pan against a side who, like the Rocks, have picked up seven points from their past four games.

“They’ve picked up, having brought in some new players and are never an easy team to play,” said Pearce. “But we will give it a good go.”

Another young Pompey defender, Harry Kavanagh, has joined on loan, effectively as a replacement for another youngster, Joe Dandy, who is having a trial at Aldershot.

Last Saturday’s Velocity Trophy trip to Folkestone was rained off. There has been talk of whether it could be played this Saturday but that would probably only happen if both sides lost their Boxing Day games.