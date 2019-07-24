Free-scoring Worthing put six past Eastbourne United as pre-season preparations ramp up

Worthing capped a hectic five-day period with a thumping 6-1 pre-season triumph over SCFL Premier Division outfit Eastbourne United last night.

It was a dominant display from Adam Hinshelwood’s men after they fell behind early on in what will be their only friendly at Woodside Road before the Isthmian Premier Division campaign starts on August 10.

After the shock of going 1-0 down inside ten minutes, Darren Budd struck twice and Ollie Pearce netted to give Worthing a 3-1 half-time advantage. Lloyd Dawes was at the double after the restart before summer signing Mason Doughty rounded off the scoring.

It followed on from the 2-2 draw at Littlehampton Town on Friday and the 4-2 friendly win at Three Bridges a day later.

Worthing have now played five pre-season matches, with Hinshelwood pleased by the progress being made.

He said: “We’ve still got plenty to work on but we’ve still got two weeks to put things right.

“I said to the lads when we started back at Selsey that it wasn’t about hitting top form in that game, it was about doing it on August 10.

"That’s coming round quite quickly now and I feel that we’re progressing with each game, which is important.”