Foursome commit to Burgess Hill Town
Another four Burgess Hill Town players have been confirmed among those staying for the new season.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 1:31 pm
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 1:32 pm
The club tweeted this afternoon: "We are delighted to announce the next 4 players who will be returning to the More Than Tyres in 2021/2022 - Pat Harding, Jordi Ndozid, Reece Williams-Bowers and Connor Tighe. More squad announcements will be made in due course."
The boost comes after manager Jay Lovett told the Mid Sussex Times they aimed to give fans more to cheer about in 21-22.
The Hillians have recently added Lewis Tatylor to their squad, signing the former Dorking Wanderers player from Horsham.