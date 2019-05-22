Four Burgess Hill Town players commit to stay

Simon Wormull has announced that Josh James, Tom Cadman, Tolulope Jonah and Michael Wilson will be returning to the Green Elephants Stadium next season.

Wormull said: “It is good that I can make this announcement, I see these four being key to my plans for next season. Josh has shown he can play higher. He has won this league before and has got his best years ahead of him.

"Tom was great when I took over last season and was consistent week in week out. He fully deserved the accolades he got in the league above and I’m confident he will become an even bigger player for us next season.”

Wormull was particularly keen to secure the services of Tolulope ‘Tolu’ Jonah for the upcoming campaign. He said: “Tolu was always a long term project last season, but with departures, it meant we had to play him more than we had initially planned. He made mistakes to begin with but he got better with every game and was one of the most consistent members of the squad at the end of the season. He will only get better.”

Wormull addedd: “Michael was my first signing and did well in the league above. He knows this league and I am looking for him to kick on this season.”

Wormull hopes to finalise a few more of last season’s squad and has already spoken to players he has targeted to bolster the squad.

