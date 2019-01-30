Foster orders Shoreham response after 'unacceptable' showing

Curtis Foster wants Shoreham to ‘come back stronger’ after he tasted a first defeat in charge.

Foster branded Mussels’ efforts ‘unacceptable’ in the 3-0 home SCFL Premier Division defeat to Crawley Down Gatwick.

That was the first time that Shoreham’s recently appointed manager had been beaten in four games at the helm.

Before the loss against Crawley Down, Foster had drawn two and won the other of his opening three matches – without conceding a goal.

However, they were handed a reality check and the Shoreham boss knows improvement must now be made moving forward.

Mussels slipped a place to 16th following the loss. They find themselves just three points above third from bottom Little Common and Foster is concerned after tasting a first defeat at the club.

He said: “It was a huge test for us and we came up short.

“For 90 minutes we performed at an unacceptable level.

“Myself and the group know we need to be better if we want to survive.

“We have had three good results and a poor day at the office. We will learn from it and come back stronger.

“We have created chances, we just need to start being clinical.

“Crawley fully deserved their three points and were dominant.”

Shoreham faced a massive task after going two goals behind inside 15 minutes against Crawley Down.

Oli Leslie got the opener on seven minutes then added another to double Down’s advantage five minutes later.

It was all but over on the hour when Michael Wood made it 3-0.

Wood went from hero to villain for the visitors as he was given his marching orders by referee Robert King 15 minutes from time.

There was no way back for Shoreham, though. Defender Lee Denyer was then dismissed after receiving a second yellow card minutes from the end to cap a day to forget for Foster’s men.

And the standard of officiating in the contest was another area of frustration for the Shoreham boss.

“The officiating was appalling, both ways.

“Lee Denyer’s first yellow was a clear red. Everyone makes mistakes and we can deal with that, but I think consistency has to be better.”

Shoreham make the short trip to rivals Lancing as they look to get back on track on Saturday.

n Shoreham are searching for a youth development manager.

Working alongside co-chairman Gaz Newton, the role will involve all areas within the youth set-up at the club and making sure coaches get the support required.

Send CVs and any questions regarding the vacant position to club co-chairman gaz@shorehamfc.com

