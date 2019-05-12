Former Worthing star Mickey Demetriou set for Wembley after Newport beat Mansfield on penalties to reach play-off final

Mickey Demetriou could be in line for the second Wembley appearance of his career.

The Durrington-born 29-year-old, who started his career with Worthing, was part of the Newport side that defeated Mansfield 5-3 on penalties this evening to reach the League Two play-off final.

The first leg at Rodney Parade ended 1-1 on Thursday and the second leg between the teams finished 0-0 after extra-time at Field Mill.

But goalkeeper Joe Day proved Newport's hero, saving Tyler Walker's penalty to ensure County booked a Wembley date.

And should he play a part in the final, it will be Demetriou's second appearance at the home of English football.

The defender featured for Newport when they were beaten 2-0 in an FA Cup fourth round replay against Premier League Tottenham at Wembley last February.

