Former Worthing loan star and Brighton talent joins National League Leyton Orient

Ex-Worthing loan man Jordan Maguire-Drew has sealed a switch to National League leaders Leyton Orient.
The talented winger, 21, who has departed Premier League Brighton to join title-chasing O's on a two-and-a-half year deal, played a key role in Worthing's promotion from then-Ryman League South back in 2016.
During his brief spell at Woodside Road under then joint bosses Gary Elphick and Jon Meeney, Maguire-Drew struck eight goals in just six matches.
Maguire-Drew netted 15 times in 46 appearances over a season-long loan stay at Dagenham & Redbridge in the 2016/17 campaign.
The 21-year-old has also had short spells away from Brighton with Coventry, Lincoln and Wrexham.
But Maguire-Drew has now sealed a permanent switch away from Chris Hughton's side as he searches for regular first team football.
