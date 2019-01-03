Former Worthing loan star and Brighton talent joins National League Leyton Orient

Ex-Worthing loan man Jordan Maguire-Drew has sealed a switch to National League leaders Leyton Orient.

The talented winger, 21, who has departed Premier League Brighton to join title-chasing O's on a two-and-a-half year deal, played a key role in Worthing's promotion from then-Ryman League South back in 2016.

During his brief spell at Woodside Road under then joint bosses Gary Elphick and Jon Meeney, Maguire-Drew struck eight goals in just six matches.

Maguire-Drew netted 15 times in 46 appearances over a season-long loan stay at Dagenham & Redbridge in the 2016/17 campaign.

The 21-year-old has also had short spells away from Brighton with Coventry, Lincoln and Wrexham.

But Maguire-Drew has now sealed a permanent switch away from Chris Hughton's side as he searches for regular first team football.

