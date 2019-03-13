Former Watford defender 'faring well' for Worthing following long injury lay-off

Adam Hinshelwood praised defender Alfie Young’s performance as he completed 90 minutes for the first time in over six months on Saturday.

The former Watford centre-back played the full match in Worthing’s home draw with Brightlingsea Regent.

Young returned to the fold following a long injury lay-off in the club’s victory at Wingate & Finchley last month.

The 22-year-old was an unused substitute in the derby clash at Bognor and got minutes in a friendly against Selsey.

But Hinshelwood threw him in from the start against Brightlingsea and spoke glowingly of Young.

He said: “Alfie was excellent on Saturday.

“He gives us an extra dimension with his passing range and calmness to play out at the back.

“There was also a one-v-one situation late on in the game against Brightlingsea that he dealt with really well so I’ve been pleased with how he’s faring.”

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan also impressed Hinshelwood in the game against Brightlingsea.

The Brazilian was making just his second start since October having recovered from a broken arm.

David Ajiboye struck from the spot in Worthing's last league outing, making it two goals in three games since returning from an injury setback.

And Hinshelwood has taken great delight in the showings from the duo since returning to the side after spells on the sidelines.

He added: "The same can be said for Lucas (Covolan) and David (Ajiboye). They’re doing really well and the more games they get under their belts the stronger they will be and the same for the squad."

