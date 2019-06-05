Former Rustington pair Kerry Hardwell and Jon Tucker named East Preston joint managers

East Preston have appointed Kerry Hardwell and Jon Tucker as their new joint managers.

The pair take the hotseat following Bob Paine's departure last month.

Hardwell guided Rustington to SCFL Division 2 and League Cup glory last season, with Tucker his assisstant manager.

Despite winning the double in his first campaign in senior management, Hardwell decided to step down due to family commitments.

However, he feels the lure of working in the SCFL Premier Division was too good of an opportunity to turn down.

And Tucker will take on a joint manager role at East Preston, after agreeing to take up the same position alongside Simon Hull at Arundel last month after leaving Rustington.

The former Wick and Pagham boss led Rustington to the double two seasons ago, prior to his spell working alongside Hardwell last term.

Hardwell said: "This was too good of an opportunity to turn down.

"Jon (Tucker) and I are delighted to be named joint managers at East Preston.

"After meeting with Terry Doyle and the football committee at EP, we both thought it was an exciting opportunity to help implement the plans the club have in place for the next five years.

"We are looking to build on the strong foundations in place and work with the current squad and hopefully add a few new additions.

"We are both looking forward to the new challenge ahead and are confident we can continue our success in the Premier Division. The hard work starts now."

Chairman Terry Doyle is pleased to welcome the pair to East Preston.

He feels the highly motivated pair can help EP succeed in the future.

Doyle said: "I am delighted to welcome Kerry and Jon to East Preston.

"They are two highly motivated and successful individuals who have embraced our club plans and ambitions.

"As well as continuing to develop our talented players, they will bring in some much-needed experienced players.

"Both have bought into our club aim of becoming a successful community-based club and will ensure our senior team support our goal of achieving Charter Standard in the immediate future."