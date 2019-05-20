Former Liverpool and Crawley Town goalkeeper signs for Dover Athletic

Former Crawley Town goalkeeper Yusuf Mersin has signed a two-year contract to join National League club Dover Athletic.

The former Liverpool youth was released by Crawley earlier this month.

Mersin. 24, is a former Turkey under-18s international and was signed by former Reds head coach Dermot Drummy in June 2016.

In three seasons he made 19 appearances for Crawley, including just four this season in cup competitions.

The 6ft 5ins tall stopper started out his career with Millwall's youth set-up before sealing a move to Liverpool's academy in January 2010, playing for their under-18s and under-23s teams.

Mersin eventually moved on to Turkish Premier League side Kasimpasa in 2014 until he returned to England with Crawley in 2016.