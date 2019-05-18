Former Lancing boss Mark Pulling makes swift return to management with Shoreham

Shoreham have named Mark Pulling as their new boss.

Pulling, who managed Lancing last season, succeeds Dale Hurley as Mussels manager.

Shoreham finished bottom of the SCFL Premier Division last term and the club are aiming to win promotion from Division 1 at the first attempt.

It's a swift return to management for Pulling, who parted company with Lancing earlier this month.

Lancers ended the season 13th in the SCFL Premier Division under his guidance, but the Culver Road outfit decided they wanted to go in a different direction.

As well as heading up Shoreham's first team, Pulling will also oversee both under-18 Bostik and County League teams.

The club have outlined their intentions to get back into the Premier Division at the first time of asking after successive relegations.

A club statement following Pulling's arrival said: "Mark Pulling will head up the first team and oversee the progression of our under-18s Bostik and County teams.

"The long term strategy of the club is to get back to the SCFL Premier as quickly as possible and get back on track with its youth development programme.

"The club wants to see more of its youth players come through the ranks of the club from the under-18s to the first team.

"Mark will be an integral part of this, along with our head of the academy Ian Gilmour.

"The club would like to wish Mark and his backroom staff all the best for this coming season."

