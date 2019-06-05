Former Colchester United and returning striker Lloyd Dawes will add further quality to Worthing squad - Aarran Racine

Aarran Racine believes Worthing have added further quality to their squad with the signings of forward Lloyd Dawes and defender Joe Tennent.

Talisman Dawes has agreed on a return to Woodside Road, while Tennent joins Adam Hinshelwood’s troops

after scooping two individual awards for an impressive season with Bostik League South East side Three Bridges.

Worthing coach Racine admitted it was important for transfer business to be conducted quickly, having seen key trio Kwame Poku, Lucas Covolan and David Ajiboye seal moves to higher level clubs.

And he feels the arrival of Dawes is the ideal replacement for last season’s leading scorer Ajiboye.

The talented striker scored more than 50 goals in his final two seasons in his previous spell with Worthing prior to moving to Eastbourne Borough in September 2017.

Racine is also confident centre-half Tennent will have no problems stepping up to the Bostik League Premier Division.

“It’s a really good signing getting Lloyd back at the club,” Racine said.

“He proved his quality when he was at the club previously.

“His stats were close to 60 goals in his last two season at Worthing.

“It speaks volumes of Dawesy.

“It didn’t quite work out for him at Eastbourne but everyone at the club will happily welcome him back.

“It’s always important to improve any squad in the off season.

“But given the fact we’ve just lost David Ajiboye and Lucas Covolan has gone, you lose one big name, it’s always good to get another big name in.

“Joe arrives at the club highly rated.

“He won players’ player and young player of the season awards at Three Bridges last season.

“I met up with him when he came to the club.

“He seems like a really good lad, who just wants to get out there and crack on.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him in a Worthing shirt.”

