Former Chelsea midfielder glad to be back playing for Crawley Town

Crawley Town midfielder Jimmy Smith was pleased the side managed to finish the season with a good performance in front of their home supporters.

The former Chelsea and Leyton Orient player enjoyed the goals netted on the way to clinching the three points during their 3-1 win against Tranmere Rovers scored by Ashley Nathaniel-George, Filipe Morais and Panutche Camara.

He said: "We said beforehand we wanted to put in a good performance but most importantly get the win as well.

"And we did that: we got great goals and were disappointed we let the one goal in but overall we're pleased."

Smith admitted Reds played well throughtout the game which is something which has not always happened during much of the campaign.

He said: "We can all admit this season that as a team we have not been consistent enough which is what the best teams are. And the teams who do that are at the top.

"So next season we've got to make sure we are consistent at home and away and relentless in every game which is what the best teams do.

Smith, 32, made a brief cameo performance on the pitch, coming on after 90 minutes having recovered from a knee injury which has kept him on the sidelines since September.

He said: "It was a nice feeling. Obviously I've been out for seven to eight months so to come on and hear the fans cheering me on meant a lot to me and to my family who were here.

"It's been frustrating, I've been training on my own sometimes in London and sometimes in Crawley.

"I've still got to make sure I concentrate on making my knee is strong enough to play football over the summer as well to make sure I'm alright for pre-season."