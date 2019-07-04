Former Celtic and Crawley Town winger training with Southend, Red Bull’s Head of Sports says they want to invest in Sunderland - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Red Bull’s Head of Sports and Soccer Development Ralf Rangnick says they would want to invest in Sunderland should the brand look to move England.

The brand has already expanded into the MLS with North York Red Bull, Austria with Red Bull Salzburg and Germany with Red Bull Leipzig as well as having ventures in Formula One.

When asked by German publication Bild about further expanding into England, Rangnick said: "If we wanted to expand, only one club in England would make sense.

"A third-tier league team like maybe Sunderland or Milton Keynes.

"But problems would arise if the club pushed into international business.

"Then we would have the same situation as with Leipzig and Salzburg, that would not be done because of the UEFA regulations.

"And to buy a club in China, I can’t imagine. That may be good economically. But athletically it’s certainly not. I do not think it is capitalist."

