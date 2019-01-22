Former Brighton, Bradford and Coventry man leaves Crawley Town for Shrewsbury Town

Romain Vincelot has left Crawley Town after a termination of his contract just six months into a two-year deal.

It’s been a short stay for versatile former Brighton & Hove Albion, Bradford, Coventry and Leyton Orient man, who joined the club last July under Harry Kewell.

He leaves having made just 12 appearance in his short stay with Reds as the club announced his stay had been cancelled by mutual consent.

That has allowed the Frenchman to join League One side Shrewsbury Town.

It has been suggested that he had fallen out new manager Gabriele Cioffi, having not featured in league action since November 13 as Reds lost 2-1 to Gillingham.

He missed the five following games with a twisted ankle, but Cioffi said at the time the midfield / defensive utility man was back available for selection for the visit of Carlisle United in December.

A club statement read: “We’d like to thank Romain for his services with the club and wish him all the very best at Shrewsbury and for the rest of his career.”