Former Brighton assistant appointed Cambridge manager

Former Brighton & Hove Albion assistant manager Colin Calderwood has been named the new boss of League Two side Cambridge United.

Cambridge are struggling at the bottom of the table this season and are 22nd, just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Calderwood has been appointed on an 18-month contract and is due to speak to the press about the role at 1.30pm tomorrow.

The 53-year-old spent 18 months as Chris Hughton's assistant. He helped keep Albion in the Championship in the 2014/15 season, before Brighton missed out on promotion to the Premier League on goal difference the following campaign.

Calderwood left to take up an assistant manager role at Aston Villa in November, 2016. Albion went on to win promotion to the Premier League that season, while Villa finished 13th.

Calderwood left Villa Park when Steve Bruce was sacked in October.

