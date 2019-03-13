Tommy Block in action for the Hibs Development team

Former Bognor Regis Town star helps Hibs hit seven goals - picture gallery

Former Rocks star Tommy Block has played for Hibs Development team against Queen of the South - helping his side to a 7-0 win.

Photographer Tommy McMillan was at the game and here are selection of his pictures.

