Former Barcelona, Alaves, Swansea and Brighton midfielder retires owing to heart issue

Former Alaves, Barcelona, Swansea and Brighton midfielder Andrea Orlandi has retired from playing aged 34 owing to a heart issue.

Spanish star Orlandi played for Alaves and Barcelona before joining Swansea in 2007. He spent five years at the Swans before moving to Brighton and scored seven goals in 45 appearances during his two seasons on the south coast.

After leaving Brighton, Orlandi went on to play for Blackpool, Cypriot sides Anorthosis and Apoel Nicosia, Italian team Novara Calcio, Indian club Chennaiyin, alongside Albion legend Inigo Calderon, and Italian Serie C side Virtus Entella, where the problem was detected.

Orlandi admitted an operation to try to carry on playing would have been too risky and speaking to www.brightonandhovealbion.com about his retirement, he said: “I felt like this was coming after I had the medical but until it was made official I still had that glimmer of hope.

“Sadly it is not safe for me to play on and I was devastated when the doctor broke the news. However, I am coming to terms with it quite quickly and am so thankful to all the medical staff who have helped me.

"I could have had an operation to try and carry on playing, but at 34 it would have been risky and stupid to do so. I have to think about my future more than football now.

“The truth is I could have died during my career, so I must look at the bright side that I am still here with my wife and kids and that I enjoyed many years playing the game I love.

“It is still very early so I have not planned my next step yet. For now, I will enjoy some time with my wonderful family.”

Orlandi played under Gus Poyet and Oscar Garcia at the Amex as Albion reached the Championship play-offs in both of his seasons at the club. The Spaniard spoke highly of his time at Brighton and said: “I had a special five years at Swansea but my two years at the Albion were the greatest of my career.

“It was a fantastic group of players and some of my best friends in life were at the club at the same time. It made those wins extra memorable when enjoying them alongside true friends at a tremendous club.

“My first season was the best I have ever played personally and I absolutely loved the city of Brighton. I have missed the place ever since I left and hopefully I will get the chance to come and visit soon.”

HAVE YOU READ?

Leicester v Brighton: Here's what Chris Hughton said in his pre-match press conference



Who has scored the most goals for Brighton at the Amex? Here's the full list from one goal up!



Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace stars are the highest paid players per-minute of Premier League action this season



Knockaert will keep working hard to get Premier League chance





​Brighton & Hove Albion: The market value of all 23 players in Chris Hughton's squad