Football awards can be a curse - just ask Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath
You could forgive Burgess Hill Town and Haywards Heath Town for wondering whether they’ve been hit by the curse of the awards.
It’s a long-running joke in football that any player or manager named star of the month is bound to suffer an immediate downturn in form.
And sure enough, after Isthmian League honours went to both sides last week, they were unable to follow them up by maintaining their fine recent form.
BHTFC manager Jay Lovett was named Isthmian south east manager of January after a month which saw them win every match. They won at he home of leaders Hastings United, also beating Cray Valley PM, VCD Athletic, Sittingbourne and Whitehawk.
The Hillians were also given the performance of the month gong in their division for that stunning 3-2 win at Hastings.
Meanwhile Haywards Heath won the Isthmian premier ‘golden gloves’ award for keeping four clean sheets in five games.
The league said: “Plaudits are due to Billy Collings and his parsimonious defence.”
Sadly the awards didn’t do either side much good on Saturday.
Burgess Hill lost 2-0 at Faversham after conceding in the 30th and 37th minutes and slip to eighth in the table.
Haywards Heath also suffered a setback to their play-off hopes, losing 1-0 at home to lowly Phoenix Sports.
Both look to get back on track this Saturday: the Hillians host Ramsgate and Heath visit Herne Bay.