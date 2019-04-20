First he was league's oldest player - now 58-year-old chairman is oldest scorer

Unicorn United chairman David Phillips rewrote the Worthing and Horsham Sunday League records by scoring at the grand old age of 58.

Phillips left the bench to tuck away a chance from close range and cap a 5-2 victory over Angmering for the newly crowned champions.

Phillips said: “I’m glad a cunning devil like my good self was able to deftly to stick it past such a grand goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner.

“I look forward to scoring more next season. I love my team.”

Billy Nash and Sam Clarke both scored twice to seal victory as the Unicorn prepare to bid to complete the treble by winning the League Cup at the end of the month following last week’s success in the Sussex County Cup.

