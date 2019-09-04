First FA Vase game in Alfold's 96-year history ends in defeat

Alfold have been knocked out of two cup competitions in four days following losses in both the FA Vase and the Peter Bentley Cup.

Saturday saw Fold travel to Division 1 outfit Midhurst & Easebourne for their first FA Vase tie in the club’s 96-year history.

A first half double from Midhurst’s Josh Sheehan gave Alfold a huge task going into the second half, and when Sheehan completed his hat-trick, the result looked inevitable.

Substitute Sam Lemon pulled one back for Alfold with 25 minutes of the game remaining, but the visitors couldn’t trouble their hosts any further, falling to a 3-1 defeat and exiting the Vase at the first qualifying round.

On Tuesday, Fold turned their attention to the Peter Bentley Cup, travelling to Littlehampton Town for their second round clash.

READ MORE Loxwood must 'kick on in the league' after double cup triumph | Di Paola and Horsham 'supportive' of forward after agonising penalty miss | Horsham YMCA out of RUR Cup after defeat to AFC Uckfield Town

The Premier Division side fielded a strong team, but the Division 1 leaders proved too much for visiting Fold, who fell to a comprehensive defeat.

The Marigolds took the lead after 17 minutes when Lucas Pattenden found the net, before Dion Jarvis doubled the home side’s lead after half an hour.

Kelvin Lucas pulled one back for Fold just before half time, halving the deficit at a crucial time.

After the break however, Littlehampton ran away with it.

George Gaskin scored Town’s third before Pattenden made it four. Ben Gray got in on the action in the 70th minute, and Gaskin got his second just two minutes later.

Jordan Layton rounded off the scoring for the Marigolds, completing a 7-1 thrashing as Alfold crashed out of the cup with a whimper.