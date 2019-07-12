Find out who our teams will face in the FA Cup

The fixtures for the 2019/20 FA Cup extra-preliminary and preliminary rounds have been confirmed this (Friday) afternoon.
The extra-preliminary round of this season's FA Cup will be played on Saturday August 10. The draw for the team's in north Sussex is as follows:
Loxwood v Abbey Rangers
Crawley Down Gatwick v Newhaven
Horsham YMCA v Croydon
Horley Town v Bearsted
Hassocks v Langney Wanderers
Lordswood v Steyning Town
Punjab United v Broadbridge Heath
Spelthorne Sports v Lingfield
The preliminary round, to be played on Saturday August 24, will see sides from step three enter the competition. The draw for our sides is as follows:
Horsham YMCA/Croydon v Egham Town/Lancing
Corinthian/Little Common v Three Bridges
Lordswood/Steyning Town v Ramsgate
Whitstable Town v Crawley Down Gatwick/Newhaven
Burgess Hill Town v Sevenoaks Town
East Grinstead Town v Loxwood/Abbey Rangers
Tower Hamlets/Selsey v Horsham
Walton & Hersham/Southall v Spelthorne Sports/Lingfield
Chipstead v Hassocks/Langney Wanderers
Haywards Heath Town v Tunbridge Wells/Pagham
CB Hounslow United/Sheerwater v Horley Town/Bearstead
Hastings United v Punjab United/Broadbridge Heath