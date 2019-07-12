Find out who our teams will face in the FA Cup

The fixtures for the 2019/20 FA Cup extra-preliminary and preliminary rounds have been confirmed this (Friday) afternoon.

The extra-preliminary round of this season's FA Cup will be played on Saturday August 10. The draw for the team's in north Sussex is as follows:

Loxwood v Abbey Rangers

Crawley Down Gatwick v Newhaven

Horsham YMCA v Croydon

Horley Town v Bearsted

Hassocks v Langney Wanderers

Lordswood v Steyning Town

Punjab United v Broadbridge Heath

Spelthorne Sports v Lingfield

The preliminary round, to be played on Saturday August 24, will see sides from step three enter the competition. The draw for our sides is as follows:

Horsham YMCA/Croydon v Egham Town/Lancing

Corinthian/Little Common v Three Bridges

Lordswood/Steyning Town v Ramsgate

Whitstable Town v Crawley Down Gatwick/Newhaven

Burgess Hill Town v Sevenoaks Town

East Grinstead Town v Loxwood/Abbey Rangers

Tower Hamlets/Selsey v Horsham

Walton & Hersham/Southall v Spelthorne Sports/Lingfield

Chipstead v Hassocks/Langney Wanderers

Haywards Heath Town v Tunbridge Wells/Pagham

CB Hounslow United/Sheerwater v Horley Town/Bearstead

Hastings United v Punjab United/Broadbridge Heath