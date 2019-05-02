Fantasy football tips: Wolves, West Ham, Liverpool and Bournemouth stars among those to bring in for Gameweek 37

With just two Premier League games to go we've looked at a couple of differential options for Gameweek 37.

Again, attacking players look the best bets to get much-needed points for managers battling it out at the top of respective leagues.

The Gameweek begins on Friday when Everton host Burnley at 8pm, which means all FPL selections have to be made by 7pm.

Five games take place on Saturday, including Liverpool's trip to Newcastle, before another three matches on Sunday.

The Gameweek concludes when Manchester City host Leicester on Monday.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to each game day.

Here are our five players to consider for Gameweek 37.

Raul Jimenez

The Mexican has enjoyed a stand-out first season in the Premier League and Wolves entertain already-relegated Fulham on Saturday.

The Cottagers have won three successive games since their relegation was confirmed but Wolves are still looking to finish seventh, which could gain them a Europa League spot for next season if Manchester City beat Watford in the FA Cup final.

Jimenez has scored 13 goals and provided ten assists this season and was back on the scoresheet in Saturday's 2-1 win at Watford after failing to score for five league games.

He is a cheap option in both FPL and Sky Sports, costing £6.9m and £7.9m respectively.

He has 177 points in FPL and 187 in Sky.

Michail Antonio

The winger has scored in West Ham's last two matches and could be a shrewd differential option for Saturday's home game with Southampton.

The Saints are now safe from relegation and the Hammers impressed in their 1-0 win at Tottenham last week when Antonio got the only goal.

He has six goals and five assists in total this season and costs just £6.8m in FPL and £7.9m in Sky Sports. Antonio has collected 102 points in FPL and 108 in Sky.

Callum Wilson

Bournemouth's striker has enjoyed an outstanding season and could be another differential option for this Gameweek.

The Cherries have been hit and miss at times this season and host Tottenham on Saturday. It's a game you could see going either way but if Bournemouth are to win, Wilson will play a big part in proceedings.

He scored twice in the Cherries' 3-3 draw at Southampton on Saturday and has 14 goals and 12 assists in total this season.

Wilson is another cheaper option and costs £6.7m in FPL and £9.7m in Sky. He has returned 164 and 179 points respectively this season.

Sadio Mane

Title-chasing Liverpool go to Newcastle on Saturday evening and Reds players are in pretty much every fantasy football team.

It's a toss-up between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for this fixture, with both players in fine form in recent weeks.

Mane reached 20 Premier League goals for the season in last week's 5-0 win over Huddersfield, while Salah moved on to 21.

Mane is classed as a midfielder in both FPL and Sky which is why we've opted for him this week. He costs £10.1m in FPL and £11.0m in Sky and has returned 214 and 217 points respectively.

Salah is also a midfielder on FPL but is a striker on Sky and is more expensive at £13.3m and £12.9m respectively.

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City entertain Leicester City on Monday, before they face Brighton away on the final day. City know victory in their final two games will see them lift the title.

Sergio Aguero got the winner at Burnley on Sunday and is again likely to have a big say in matters this Gameweek.

The Argentinian has netted 20 goals this season and provided 11 assists.

He costs £11.9m in FPL and £12.8m in Sky and has returned 193 and 210 points respectively.

Other City options worth considering include Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Bernardo SIlva and Leroy Sane.

