Fantasy football tips: West Ham, Liverpool, Leicester, Everton and Bournemouth players among those to bring in for Gameweek 31

With the FA Cup quarter-finals taking place there are just five Premier League matches for Gameweek 31.

Three games are on Saturday at 3pm, Bournemouth v Newcastle, Burnley v Leicester and West Ham v Huddersfield, before Fulham host Liverpool and Everton entertain Chelsea on Sunday.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to each game day.

Here are our five players to consider for Gameweek 31.

Declan Rice

With Felipe Anderson off the boil at the moment, Declan Rice could be a shrewd addition to fantasy football teams.

The 20-year-old is playing in midfield for West Ham but is classed as a defender on both FPL and Sky Sports so picks up clean sheet bonus points.

The Hammers entertain rock-bottom Huddersfield on Saturday and will be looking to return to winning ways after losing away to Cardiff last weekend.

Rice has collected 80 points in FPL and 114 in Sky and costs just £4.6m and £6.6m respectively.

Callum Wilson

Bournemouth's striker returned to action with a goal and an assist in the Cherries' 2-0 win at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Wilson had missed Bournemouth's previous six matches but the Cherries have a favourable run of fixtures coming up and it could be a good time to get the 27-year-old striker into your team.

Bournemouth entertain Newcastle on Saturday, before facing Leicester, Burnley, Brighton, Fulham and Southampton.

Wilson has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in the Premier League this season and made his England debut in November.

He costs £6.4m in FPL and £9.7m in Sky and has returned 125 and 136 points respectively this season.

Youri Tielemans

The January signing has impressed in recent weeks for Leicester and is a cheap option to get into your team.

Tielemans is on loan to Leicester from Monaco and has two assists and one goal in his last three Premier League matches.

The Foxes are at Burnley on Saturday before facing Bournemouth, Huddersfield, Newcastle and West Ham.

Tielemans costs £6.0m in FPL and £7.8m in Sky and has returned 22 and 23 points respectively.

There's plenty of other Leicester options to choose from as well for their upcoming run of games, with Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes among those worth considering.

Sadio Mane

With Mohamed Salah not delivering in recent weeks, it may be time to ditch the Egyptian striker and bring Mane into your team if you haven't already.

The Senegal international is in a rich vein of form having scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League matches.

Liverpool travel to Fulham on Sunday and the Reds will fancy their chances of bagging a few goals against a Cottagers side who have already conceded 68 times in the Premier League this season.

Mane has 16 goals in total this season, along with two assists, and costs £9.9m in FPL and £11m in Sky. He has returned 173 and 174 points respectively.

If you think this is the week Salah returns to form, he costs £13.4m in FPL and £12.9m in Sky and has 203 and 193 points respectively.

Roberto Firmino is the other Liverpool frontman worth considering this weekend.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Everton host a Chelsea side who had picked up in recent weeks but then needed a injury-time Eden Hazard goal to draw with Wolves at the weekend.

It's a hard game to call as you could make arguments to include players of both teams in your team.

Sigurdsson is the player we've opted for as he is the Toffees' top points scorer in both FPL and Sky this season.

The Iceland midfielder has 11 goals and three assists this season. He costs £7.3m in FPL and £9.1m in Sky and has 140 and 151 points respectively.

If you fancy a Chelsea option for the game, the most sensible option would be Hazard, who has 13 goals and 11 assists this season.

