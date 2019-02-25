Fantasy football tips: Newcastle, Wolves, Manchester City and Liverpool stars among those to bring in for Gameweek 28

All 20 Premier League teams are in midweek action for Gameweek 28, writes Dan Fox.

Four games take place on Tuesday, before six matches are on Wednesday when Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all at home.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day.

Here are five players worth considering for this Gameweek...

Rui Patricio

The Portuguese international has been a mainstay in the Wolves goal this season and his side face Huddersfield at the Kirklees Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Patricio has kept six clean sheets so far this season and Huddersfield are the league’s lowest scoring team, so the Wolves keeper will be confident of adding to his clean sheet total.

Patricio is also a good value option, costing Sky Sports players £6.6million and FPL players £4.5million.

If you fancy another Wolves defensive option, wing-back Matt Doherty or central defender Willy Boly are also worth considering.

James Maddison

The Leicester midfielder has been one of his side’s stand-out performers this season, contributing five goals and four assists in his first campaign in the Premier League.

The Foxes host a Brighton side who are yet to register a Premier League win in 2019 on Tuesday. The Seagulls also have just two away league victories all season.

Maddison is priced at £6.6million for FPL players, while he is available for £7.6million in Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old will also have a point to prove in the fixture, having been sent-off for two bookings when the sides drew 1-1 earlier this season.

It will be Leicester's first game since Claude Puel was sacked, after their 4-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Salomon Rondon

If you want a cheap differential option in your team, Rondon may be the man to go to.

The Venezuelan international netted his seventh Premier League goal of the season in Newcastle's 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday. He has also provided four assists this campaign.

Newcastle entertain in-form Burnley at St James' Park on Tuesday, before facing West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth.

Rondon costs £5.8m in FPL and £9.5m in Sky.

Another Newcastle option worth considering is new signing Miguel Almiron, who lit up St James' Park with his performance against Huddersfield. The attacking midfielder costs £6.0m in FPL and £8.3m in Sky.

Raheem Sterling

The England star continues to flourish under Pep Guardiola's tuition, a fact that is highlighted by the 12 goals and nine assists he has contributed this season.

City welcome West Ham to the Etihad on Wednesday, having put six past Chelsea in their last home league outing.

Sterling scored twice in that match and West Ham present another opportunity for him to add to his impressive stats for the campaign.

Sterling is a more pricey option at £11.3million for FPL players and £11.5million for Sky players, however he has impressive points returns for both games.

Andy Robertson

The Scottish full-back has played a vital part in Liverpool’s pursuit of their first Premier League title.

Robertson has been part of a Liverpool backline that has kept 14 clean sheets in the league this season and FPL managers can sign him for £6.8million, making him the most expensive defender available.

Sky managers can sign the Scot for £9million.

Liverpool host Watford on Wednesday and Robertson should continue to deliver points for fantasy managers for the remainder of the season.

