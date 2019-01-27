Fantasy football tips: Manchester United, Chelsea, Wolves and Southampton players among those to bring in for Gameweek 24

Premier League football returns in midweek after a break for the fourth round of the FA Cup. Here's five players to consider signing for Gameweek 24.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are among those in action on Tuesday, before Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham take to the field on Wednesday.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to each game day.

Here are our five players to consider for Gameweek 24.

Paul Pogba

The French World Cup winning midfielder is almost a must for any fantasy football manager at the moment.

The 25-year-old has been revitalised under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has scored five goals and provided five assists in his last six league games.

His slow run-up may not be popular around Old Trafford but Pogba scored from the penalty spot in United's win over Brighton on Saturday and appears to be back on spot-kick duty.

He costs £8.7m in FPL and £10.6m in Sky Sports and has returned 113 and 145 points respectively.

Expect his run of strong points to continue when United entertain Burnley on Tuesday.

Eden Hazard

The Belgian international has an excellent record against Bournemouth and Chelsea head to the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Hazard has spoken of his fondness of playing against the Cherries in the past. He has scored seven goals in seven games against Bournemouth and Chelsea have won all seven of those games.

The Cherries kept a clean sheet in their last league match but with Gonzalo Higuain's impending arrival, the Bournemouth defence will have to be at their best to stop Chelsea's frontline.

Hazard has failed to score in his last four league games and has provided just one assist in that time but this could be the game where he gets back to top form.

He costs £11.0m in FPL and £11.8m in Sky and has collected 146 and 165 points respectively.

Diogo Jota

After a hat-trick in his last game, this may appear a knee-jerk reaction but Jota has been a man in form in his last few games.

The Wolves forward has five goals and two assists in the last five Premier League matches he has played and the Molineux outfit have a favourable run of fixtures coming up.

They host West Ham on Tuesday, before matches with Everton, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Huddersfield and Cardiff.

Jota costs just £5.9m in FPL and £8.3m in Sky and has returned 68 and 70 points respectively.

Jurgen Locadia

The Dutch forward has gone under the radar since joining Brighton from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window last year.

Despite scoring in his first two games for the club in February, he endured a frustrating start to life in England with opportunities few and far between.

However, the 25-year-old has started Brighton's last seven games in all competitions as the Seagulls have switched from a 4-4-1-1 to 4-3-3 formation.

Locadia has been playing on the left-hand side of the front three and has scored twice and set up one goal since an extended run in the team.

He's a pacy threat going forward and with games coming up against Fulham on Tuesday and then Watford and Burnley, Locadia will be looking to add to his goals tally.

He is a firm differential option if you're looking for someone who could pick up points and who few other managers have.

He costs just £5.3m in FPL and £7.5m in Sky and has returned 38 and 33 points respectively.

James Ward-Prowse

The Southampton midfielder is playing with renewed confidence under new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, after being out of favour under Mark Hughes.

Ward-Prowse has scored in Southampton's last two games, the wins over Leicester and Everton and is a cheap option for fantasy football managers.

A revitalised Saints - who are not in FA Cup action this weekend - entertain Crystal Palace on Wednesday looking to move further clear of the bottom three. They then face Burnley and Cardiff in their following two league games.

Ward-Prowse costs just £5.0m in FPL and £8.3m in Sky and has picked up 31 and 36 points respectively this season.

If you have more money in the bank for Gameweek 24, you can't look past Liverpool's front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for their home game with Leicester, nor a Manchester City player for their game at Newcastle. Leroy Sane in particular could cause problems for Rafa Bentiez's side.

