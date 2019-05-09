Fantasy football tips: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Southampton stars among those to bring in for Gameweek 38

The Premier League season concludes on Sunday and either Manchester City or Liverpool will be crowned champions.

All games kick off at 3pm, which means all FPL team selections need to be made by 2pm.

We've again opted for attacking options as our tips this week as there's so much riding on some games while end-of-season clashes are often filled with goals.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to each game day.

Here are our five players to consider for Gameweek 38.

Raheem Sterling

Manchester City will be crowned champions if they win at Brighton on Sunday and it's hard to see the Seagulls denying Pep Guardiola's side the title.

Brighton have won just two Premier League matches in 2019 as they crawled to safety, although they gave City a tough game in the FA Cup semi-finals last month when they lost only 1-0 at Wembley and drew 1-1 at Arsenal on Sunday.

You could make an argument to include one of several City attacking players and this week we've gone for Raheem Sterling.

The England forward was named the PFA young player of the season and he has netted 17 goals and provided 14 assists this season.

He costs £11.7m in FPL and £11.5m in Sky.

Sadio Mane

Liverpool will be ready to pounce if Manchester City slip up at Brighton and the Reds entertain Wolves on Sunday.

With doubts over Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane is the best option to go for out of Liverpool's attacking trio.

The Senegal forward has struck 20 Premier League goals and provided three assists this season. He costs £10.2m in FPL and £11.0m in Sky and has returned 216 and 219 points respectively.

Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among other Reds players to consider after returning large points hauls this season.

Jamie Vardy

The Leicester striker has been in outstanding form since Brendan Rodgers took over as Foxes boss.

Vardy has netted 18 goals in total this season, including nine in nine matches under Rodgers. He has also provided five assists.

Leicester will be looking to finish the season in style when they entertain Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Vardy costs £9.0m in FPL and £11.5m in Sky.

Paul Pogba

Manchester United will aim to end a disappointing season with victory over already-relegated Cardiff at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba's form has tailed off in recent weeks, although he twice hit the woodwork in United's draw at Huddersfield on Sunday.

It should be an entertaining game with nothing to lose for either side, which could play into Pogba's hands.

The France World Cup winning midfielder has scored 13 goals and provided ten assists this season.

He costs £8.5m in FPL and £10.6m in Sky and has returned 178 and 220 points respectively.

Nathan Redmond

Southampton sealed their place in the Premier League for another season a couple of weeks ago and host already-relegated Huddersfield on Sunday.

Nathan Redmond has been in superb form since Ralph Hasenhuttl took over at St Mary's.

He has scored five goals and provided five assists this season and will be aiming to finish his season on a high against the Terriers.

Redmond could prove a shrewd differential option for the final Gameweek as he is owned by just 5.2 per cent of managers in FPL and only 4.0 per cent in Sky.

He costs £5.4m in FPL and £7.3m in Sky and has returned 127 and 138 points respectively.

