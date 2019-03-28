Fantasy football tips: Manchester City, Chelsea, Wolves and Tottenham players among those to bring in for Gameweek 32

A double Gameweek offers the chance for a big points return in Week 32 with ten teams playing twice.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all have two games and it's attacking players who appear the best bet for the upcoming fixtures.

The Gameweek begins when Manchester City travel to Fulham for a 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, which means FPL selections have to be finalised by 11.30am. The Gameweek ends with three matches on Wednesday evening.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to each game day.

Here are our five players to consider for Gameweek 32.

Raheem Sterling

The Manchester City winger is in sparkling form for club and country at the moment and is almost becoming a must-have for every fantasy football manager.

He will start more games than not but could be rotated by City boss Pep Guardiola with an FA Cup semi-final and the Champions League quarter-finals on the horizon.

City travel to Fulham on Saturday, before hosting Cardiff on Wednesday and both matches offer the opportunity for Sterling to return a large points haul.

Sterling has already scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season and has 13 assists.

He has 198 points in both FPL and Sky Sports and costs £11.6m and £11.5m respectively.

Eden Hazard

Chelsea travel to Cardiff on Sunday and then entertain Brighton on Wednesday as they look to get their top-four hopes back on track.

After a draw with Wolves and defeat at Everton in the Premier League, Chelsea will be targeting six points from these two fixtures.

Hazard netted a hat-trick in Chelsea's 4-1 win at home to Cardiff earlier this season and has scored three goals in three Premier League games against Brighton, so is a strong captaincy option for the Gameweek.

He has netted 13 goals and provided 11 assists so far this season. He costs £10.9 in FPL and £11.8m in Sky and has returned 184 and 209 points respectively.

Raul Jimenez

The Mexican striker has enjoyed a stand-out first season in the Premier League with 12 goals and eight assists for Wolves.

Jimenez is on loan from Benfica and will be looking to add to his goal tally when Wolves travel to struggling Burnley on Saturday and then entertain Manchester United on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old is Wolves' top-scorer in both FPL and Sky Sports with 153 and 166 respectively. He is a relatively cheap option as well, costing £6.8m in FPL and £7.9m in Sky.

Michy Batshuayi

Crystal Palace will go a long way to securing Premier League survival with victory over bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield on Saturday.

Palace's home form hasn't been great this season with just three wins from their 15 matches at Selhurst Park but with the attacking quality at their disposal they should create chances against the Terriers. The Eagles then travel to Tottenham to open Spurs' new stadium on Wednesday.

Batshuayi has scored twice and provided one assist since joining Palace on loan from Chelsea in January.

He is a better option in FPL than Sky Sports, costing £6.5m and £10.2m respectively.

Harry Kane

Tottenham have a tough trip to Liverpool on Sunday but Kane is worth considering for their home match with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

England's captain will aim to be the first player to score in Spurs' new stadium and few would bet against him.

Since returning from an ankle injury, Kane has scored six goals in seven games for club and country.

He has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in the league this season and Spurs still have home games to come against Huddersfield, Brighton, West Ham and Everton.

Kane costs £12.5m in FPL and £13m in Sky and has returned 156 and 161 points respectively.

