Fantasy football tips: Liverpool, Arsenal, Wolves and Manchester United players among those to bring in for Gameweek 26

Attacking players appear the way to go for Gameweek 26 as Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all have favourable fixtures.

The Gameweek begins with Fulham's match against Manchester United at 12.30pm on Saturday, which means all FPL team selections have to be made by 11.30am.



Two matches then take place on Sunday, before the final match of the Gameweek is on Monday when Wolves entertain Newcastle.



We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to each game day.



There is a week's break after the Gameweek and Sky have an overhaul period, where managers can make as many transfers as they wish until Gameweek 27 begins.

Here are our five players to consider for Gameweek 26.



Mohamed Salah



Perhaps an obvious choice but it would take a brave fantasy football manager not to include Salah for Liverpool's home match with Bournemouth on Saturday.



The Egyptian has scored 16 goals and provided eight assists this season and he comes up against a Bournemouth side who have conceded 44 goals in their 25 Premier League matches this season.



The Cherries lost 2-0 away to Cardiff last time out and Liverpool will be looking to increase their lead at the top of the table, with Manchester City not playing Chelsea until Sunday.



Salah has a game-high 179 points in FPL and 174 in Sky and costs £13.6m and £12.9m respectively.



If you don't have the budget for Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are both slightly cheaper alternatives. Firmino has nine goals and five assists this season, while Mane has ten and two respectively.

Marcus Rashford



The forward has found a new lease of life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and netted his ninth league goal of the season in Sunday's 1-0 win at Leicester.



Since Solskjaer took caretaker charge at Old Trafford, Rashford has scored six goals and provided two assists in eight Premier League matches.



Manchester United travel to struggling Fulham on Saturday. They have won nine and drawn one of Solskjaer's games in charge and will fancy their chances of another win against a Fulham side who have conceded 55 goals in 25 league matches this season.



Rashford has 103 points in FPL and 122 in Sky and costs £7.7m and £10.4m respectively.



A United alternative is Paul Pogba, who has also hit form under Solskjaer. The midfielder has 127 points in FPL and 162 in Sky this season and has scored six goals and provided six assists since the Norwegian took over at Old Trafford.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



The striker is Arsenal's top points scorer in both FPL and Sky.



The Gunners travel to a Huddersfield side who have lost 12 of their last 13 matches on Saturday and have failed to win at home since early November.



On paper, it's a game Arsenal should win comfortably and Aubameyang will fancy his chances of adding to the 15 Premier League goals he has scored so far this season.



The Gabon international costs £11.2m in FPL and £12.5m in Sky and has returned 150 and 144 points respectively.

Sergio Aguero



The Manchester City striker is in red hot form at the moment and few would bet against him scoring against Chelsea on Sunday.



Aguero netted a hat-trick against Arsenal on Saturday and he has 14 Premier League goals and eight assists this season.



Aguero costs £11.4m in FPL and £12.8m in Sky and has 132 and 144 points respectively.



There are plenty of other City options to choose from if you don't fancy Aguero, with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Kevin de Bruyne, now he is back from injury, all worth considering.

Raul Jimenez



Wolves entertain Newcastle in the only Premier League game on Monday - which adds extra significance to the Sky game as managers can change their captain each match day.



Jimenez has starred for Wolves on loan from Benfica this season, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.



The 27-year-old Mexican costs £6.7m in FPL and £7.9m in Sky and has returned 122 and 134 points respectively.



Wolves team-mates Matt Doherty, Joao Moutinho and Diogo Jota are among those also worth considering.

