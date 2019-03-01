Fantasy football tips: Chelsea, Tottenham, Watford and Newcastle players among those to bring in for Gameweek 29

Attacking players appear the best bets for fantasy football managers ahead of Gameweek 29.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to the fixtures on Sunday.

Here are our five players to consider for this Gameweek...

Eden Hazard

The Belgian star will surely shine when Chelsea travel to a Fulham side who are leaking goals this season.

Hazard has had a quiet few weeks with just two goals and one assist in his last seven Premier League games - but this could be the Gameweek when he returns a large points haul.

The struggling Cottagers have already conceded 61 goals in just 27 matches and it's hard to see them keeping out the Blues frontline.

Hazard has 12 goals and ten assists this season and costs £10.8m in FPL and £11.8m in Sky.

Harry Kane

England's captain returned to action with a goal in Tottenham's defeat at Burnley last weekend and it will take a brave fantasy football manager not to call upon him for the remainder of the season.

With Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Salah also in the goals, one or more of the quartet have to miss out on fantasy teams - but Kane delivers more often than not.

Spurs play arch rivals Arsenal at Wembley on Saturday and Kane has an excellent record against the Gunners, with eight goals in nine matches.

Kane is expensive at £12.4m in FPL and £13m in Sky but he's a goal machine and already has 15 this season, along with six assists.

Gerard Deulofeu

The Spaniard struck a hat-trick away to Cardiff in Watford's 5-1 win last week and appears to be on the top of his game.

The Hornets next two home fixtures are against Leicester on Saturday and then Fulham but away games in between against Manchester City and Manchester United may put some fantasy football managers off.

Watford play a Leicester side who have failed to keep a clean sheet for eight games, so Deulofeu could be an inspired pick and a decent differential option this Gameweek.

He is owned by just 3.1 per cent of managers in FPL and only 4.0 per cent in Sky. He has scored six goals and provided four assists this season and costs £5.6m in FPL and £7.7m in Sky.

Ashley Barnes

The Burnley frontman will be looking to get back on the scoresheet when the Clarets host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Barnes had netted in four successive Premier League games until he drew a blank in Burnley's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Tuesday.

He is the Clarets' penalty taker and has formed an excellent partnership with Chris Wood in recent weeks, so the Eagles defence will be in for a tough afternoon.

Barnes has eight goals and three assists this season. He costs £5.7m in FPL and £9.7m in Sky and is the top Burnley points scorer in both games.

Fabian Schar

The Newcastle defender offers excellent value in defence, with games coming up against West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth in March.

Schar has helped the Magpies keep back-to-back clean sheets ahead of a trip to the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Swiss international has an attractive price in FPL at just £4.7m and costs only £6.9m in Sky.

He also chipped in with his first goal of the season on Tuesday against Burnley and has 67 points so far in FPL and 96 in Sky.

