Fantasy football tips: Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool and Bournemouth players among those to bring in for Gameweek 30

Strikers and attacking midfielders look the best players to consider for Gameweek 30.

The Gameweek begins when Crystal Palace host Brighton in the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday, which means the FPL deadline to have you team ready is 11.30am.

We've looked at players worth considering for the Fantasy Premier League and Sky Sports Fantasy Football competitions - the latter you can change captain for each game day, which adds extra significance to the fixtures on Sunday.

Here are our five players to consider for this Gameweek...

Jamie Vardy

With Fulham at home on Saturday, will the former England striker have a party at the King Power Stadium?

Vardy went off late in Leicester's game at Watford after colliding with Hornets keeper Ben Foster earlier in the match but is expected to be okay for Saturday's match.

Vardy has scored in Leicester's last two matches and has ten Premier League goals this season.

The Foxes take on a Fulham side who have conceded 65 goals in their 29 Premier League matches and it's hard to see the Cottagers keeping out a Leicester side who have an abundance of attacking quality.

James Maddison, Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes have all impressed in recent weeks and Youri Tielemans has provided assists in Leicester's last two matches.

Vardy costs £8.9m in FPL and £11.5m in Sky and has returned 106 and 105 points respectively this season.

David Brooks

The Welsh winger is back in action after an ankle injury and is a cheap option in both FPL and Sky.

The 21-year-old could be a good differential option to get into your team.

He has six goals and four assists this season and costs just £5.0m in FPL and £6.3m in Sky, returning 96 and 100 points respectively.

Brooks is owned by just 3.5 per cent of managers in FPL and only 4.5 per cent in Sky.

The Cherries' next seven games are Huddersfield, Newcastle, Leicester, Burnley, Brighton, Fulham and Southampton, so Brooks is definitely worth consideration in the coming weeks.

Miguel Almiron

Newcastle's January signing has impressed in the early stages of his career at St James' Park.

The Paraguayan attacking midfielder became Newcastle's club record signing when he joined for a reported £21m.

Newcastle entertain an Everton side who have been hit-and-miss this season and Almiron will be looking to shine again.

He costs just £6.0m in FPL and £8.3m in Sky, returning nine and 16 points so far.

Mohamed Salah

Don't write off the Liverpool frontman just yet.

A run of one goal and no assists in the last six Gameweeks may have many fantasy football managers transfering out the Egyptian international. However replacing Salah may be at your peril, especially as Liverpool face Burnley, Fulham and Southampton in three of their next four games, alongside a home match with Tottenham.

Burnley are the visitors to Anfield on Sunday and Salah is a strong captaincy shout for the Gameweek.

He has 198 points in FPL and 191 in Sky and costs £13.4m and £12.9m respectively, after 17 Premier League goals and eight assists this season.

Expect Salah to come good again sooner rather than later!

Gonzalo Higuain

The Argentine striker scored once and probably should have had a hat-trick in Chelsea's win at Fulham last weekend.

With a home game to come against Wolves on Sunday, Higuain will be looking to add to his three Premier League goals so far.

Fixtures then come against Everton, Cardiff and West Ham so it could be a rewarding time to get Higuain into your team.

He costs £9.6m in FPL and £11.9m in Sky and has 27 points and 25 respectively so far.

It's also hard to ignore Eden Hazard and the winger is 0.1m cheaper than Higuain in Sky, so that may be a better option for that league.

However Hazard is £1.2m more expensive than Higuain in FPL, so the Argentine forward is worth considering for the coming games.

