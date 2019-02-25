Fan favourite set for Worthing return after injury lay-off

Lucas Covolan is expected to return for Worthing on Tuesday.

The former Brazilian under-20 international goalkeeper is pencilled in to feature in the club's friendly with SCFL Division 1 outfit Selsey at Woodside Road (7.30pm).

Fan favourite Covolan has been out since October after breaking his arm in an FA Cup clash at Moneyfields in October.

But the ex-Whitehawk stopper's recovery has ramped up in recent weeks and now he is ready for a playing return.

Albanian-born goalkeeper Kleton Perntreou, who had previous spells at Crystal Palace and Hibernian, has deputised while Covolan has been sidelined.

But now the Brazilian is back in a fight to become boss Adam Hinshelwood's number one goalkeeper.

The club were also boosted by the return of defender Alfie Young after six months out in Saturday's comeback win at Wingate & Finchley.

