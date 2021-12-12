FA Vase: Littlehampton Town beat Sheppey to reach round four

A goal from Liam Humphreys was enough to dump highly fancied Sheppey out of the competition in front of a big crowd at the Sportsfield. Last time Golds got this far in the Vase they went on to be beaten semi-finals. See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the game on this page and the ones linked and get the action in the Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.
1. Littlehampton Town beat Sheppey in the FA Vase
Action and celebration and crowd pictures from Littlehampton Town's 1-0 FA Vase third round win at home to Sheppey / Pictures: Stephen Goodger
2.
3.
4.
