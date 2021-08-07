FA Cup success for eight SCFL sides - early exits for others... and YMCA concede TEN

Pagham celebrate a goal at Steyning but it finished 2-2 and the sides will need a replay / Picture: Roger Smith

But one team who will want to forget the Cup in a hurry are Horsham YMCA, who crashed 10-1 away to Jersey Bulls.

Littlehampton Town's flying start to the season continued at Broadbridge Heath. After hitting six to win 6-4 in their SCFL premier opener against AFC Varndeanians last week, they did it again in the cup - winning 6-2 at the home of the Bears.

Peacehaven and Telscombe are another side through to the preliminary round on August 21, beating Bexhill with the game's only goal at The Pilot Field.

Crawley Down Gatwick progressed winning by the odd goal in five at home to Welling Town.

Newhaven eased through, thrashng Camberley 6-1. Little Common also made it, courtesy of a 2-1 victory at Staines. But Mile Oak are out - on the day they had VIP visitors to unveil their newly refurbished new stand they lost 2-0 to Punjab United.

AFC Uckfield's FA Cup run also ended early, they went down 2-1 away to Middlesex side Ashford Town.

East Preston were involved in a thriller - drawing 3-3 at Badshot Lea. Also finishing all-square, with a 2-2 draw, were Steyning and Pagham.

FA Cup replays are back this season so those sides will play it again in midweek, at East Preston and Pagham.

Alfold, who play in the SCFL even though they're over the border in Surrey, got through to the next stage with a 2-1 win at East Grinstead.