FA Cup - Steyning and Pagham must do it again - picture special

It was Steyning that started the brighter and Lions keeper Conor Kelly was forced into two excellent saves to keep the Barrowmen out. Pagham slowly got into the game and took the lead after 22 minutes with a well-taken flicked header from Callum Chalmers from a free-kick. The Lions then almost totally took over the game and had four excellent chances to double their score, but Steyning’s keeper Jordan Hawkins saved three of them and the other seemed to have taken a deflection.

Pagham, whose manager Kerry Hardwell resigned on Thursday, were made to regret missing these chances as in the 53rd minute Steyning equalised from the penalty spot after what looked a clear foul inside the box. Pagham kept up the pace from the first half though and as that man Hawkins foiled Joe Clarke with a tremendous save, Clarke immediately got his revenge, heading the resultant corner home for a 2-1 Pagham lead. A couple more chances went begging before what looked to be a blatant Lions penalty was turned down and Steyning went straight up the pitch to equalise after 70 minutes.

The final 20 minutes was played out in torrential rain and although both sides tried for a winner it was the home side that came closest, a header hitting the underside of the bar, bouncing back off an onrushing forward and looping gently into Kelly’s arms. A real rip-roaring cup-tie, let’s hope the replay produces as much action.

Pagham: Conor Kelly, George Bingham, Ryan Hallett, Joe Clarke, Dylan Jelley, Jack Williamson, Callum Chambers (Jake Heryet), Ross Edwards, Grant Radmore (Dan Simmonds), Sam Connolly, Jack Langford. Subs not used: Alfie Davidson, Conor Geoghegan, Ben Fox, Ollie Hambleton, Ryan Morey.

