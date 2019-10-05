FA Cup sensation: Chichester City beat Enfield to go within one game of first round proper

Chichester City's FA Cup fairytale shows no sign of finishing.

They beat Isthmian premier side Enfield Town 1-0 on a dramatic afternoon in front of a big crowd at Oaklands Park to reach the fourth qualfying round.

It's the furthest they have gone in the competition since 1967 and is the first time they have got through five tounds in one season. The prize money mounts up and now all eyes are on Monday's fourth qualifying round draw.

Lloyd rowlatt was the goal hero, his 86th-minute strike sending teammates and fans wild and sending Enfield out of the competition.

