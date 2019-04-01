FA Cup semi-final: How to get to Wembley, where to park, where to eat and drink around the stadium and everything else Brighton fans need to know

Brighton & Hove Albion meet Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know for the day.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at 5.30pm.

What TV channel is the game on?

BBC One. Coverage begins at 5.10pm.

What kit will Brighton wear?

The blue and white home kit.

What's the nearest train station?

London Underground Wembley Park Tube – five-minute walk from stadium (Metropolitan Line direct to Baker Street / Jubilee Line direct to Baker Street and Bond Street)

Wembley Central Tube – 15-minute walk from stadium (Bakerloo Line direct to Marylebone, Baker Street and Oxford Circus)

London Overground Wembley Stadium Station – five-minute walk from stadium (Chiltern Railways direct to London Marylebone)

How do I get to Wembley by bus?

Local buses to the stadium include: 18, 83, 92 and 224. London buses no longer accept cash, therefore any supporters travelling by bus will need to pay for the fare using an Oyster card or contactless payment card. For London tube, road, bus and other services please visit TFL.

Find train times and fares at National Rail or call: 0871 200 4950.

Where can I park?

There is limited parking available for events at Wembley Stadium, so it is advised that you book as early as possible.

There are off-site car parks close to Wembley on Lonsdale Avenue (HA9 7EG) and Preston Road (HA3 0QQ), however still require advanced booking.

To secure a car parking space, visit the official Wembley website and follow the instructions. Parking costs £65 per coach and £30 per car.

Where can I eat around the stadium?

There is a McDonalds stationed at the bottom of Wembley Way. Should you prefer a sit-down meal ahead of the big kick-off, head to the London Designer Outlet for places such as Pizza Express, Handmade Burgers, Nandos and TGI Fridays.

Where can I get a drink?

The following pubs have been designated Albion pubs:The Green Man in Dagmar Avenue; The Arch in Harrow Road; The Corner House in Harrow Road; JJ Moons in High Road; The Liquor Station in High Road and Flannery's Bar in High Road.

Is there a fan zone?

Brighton fans can attend the BoxPark fan park before and after the match. It will be open from 11am to 11pm. Tickets are priced at £10 for pre or post-match access and £15 for access both before and after kick-off.

What time will Wembley Stadium open?

Wembley will open its turnstiles two hours before kick-off at 3:30pm.

What's the policy on taking bags into the stadium?

Bags can be no larger than A4 - 297mm high, 210mm wide and a depth of 210mm. Any merchandise bought will be put into a clear plastic bag in line with stadium policy.

