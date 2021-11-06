FA Cup LIVE: Crawley Town vs Tranmere Rovers - Five changes as Reds look to reignite season
Crawley Town will be looking to get their season back on track with a run in the cup, as they face Tranmere Rovers in the first round this afternoon (Saturday, November 6).
The Reds come into the tie struggling for form, with four straight defeats to their name, but opponents Tranmere Rovers are without a win in their last three games.
Stay tuned for live match updates below.
- Crawley Town host Tranmere Rovers in the first round of the FA Cup at The People’s Pension Stadium
- Tranmere reached round three of last year's competition while Crawley reached round four.
- John Yems makes five changes, with Ashley Nadesan, Ludwig Francillette, Jack Payne, Archie Davies and Tom Dallison coming in
(19) Crawley in charge here.
Nadesan gets on the end of a decent-looking cross but he can only direct the header into the arms of the keeper.
(18) Hessenthaler bursts forward in a dangerous looking move but he is dispossessed well on the edge of the area.
(14) Big chance as Nadesan uses his pace to burn past his marker on the right but no one can get on the end of his fizzed cross into the box.
(10) Archie Davies delivers a dangerous looing cross but the keeper is able to claim it ahead of the lurking Appiah and Nichols.
(6) Crawley’s first chance sees Appiah head wide from Hessenthaler’s cross.
‘Joel Lynch got sent off for that last week'
Yellow card
(3) A feisty start to the game here!
Elliott Nevitt is booked for what looked like an elbow on Craig. The Crawley fans were not happy about that and were calling for a red card.
The Last Post is played before a minute’s silence is heard to remember those who gave their lives at war.
And now the action gets underway!
Mark Dunford and Sam Morton assess line-ups
