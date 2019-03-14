Experienced faces could be added to Arundel squad

Simon Hull is keen to add ‘two or three experienced players’ as Arundel look to avoid the SCFL Premier Division drop.

Mullets are without a win in six following a 4-1 defeat at title-chasing Horsham YMCA on Saturday.

And Arundel boss Hull is scouring the market to further bolster his playing options.

The Mill Road outfit sit second from bottom and two points from safety with seven games left to play this season.

Hull says all of the club’s remaining matches will be like ‘cup finals’ and is hopeful of adding to his squad for the run-in.

He said: “We are working hard and trying to bring two or three experienced faces in to freshen us up and add a bit more depth for the run-in.

“It will give us a big lift if we can get a couple of these players over the line and push hard for the last seven games.”

All five goals came in the second half as Horsham YM continued their title push against Mullets.

Tony Nwachukwu’s shot from distance looked to be easy for Mullets goalkeeper Dan Stevens but the Arundel stopper fumbled the ball over the line to give the hosts the lead a minute after half-time.

Dean Bown doubled the advantage on 57 minutes through a typical fox-in-the-box finish from the YMCA forward.

Substitute Jack Frankland picked out Jack Hartley at the far post to head home and make it three on 76 minutes.

Bradley Ross made it 4-0 with seven minutes to go as he tucked home after Alex Barbary’s shot was parried out.

Ben Gray reduced the deficit from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game.

Hull was frustrated with similar mistakes made by Mullets in the defeat.

“We were excellent for 45 minutes and should have gone in at the break in front,” Hull said.

“But it was much of the same and frustrating as we don’t seem to be learning lessons.

“We changed the shape and contained Horsham pretty well, creating a few good opportunities but failed to take them.

“We conceded early in the second half and gifted Horsham YM the lead and never recovered. We cannot continue to present gifts to the opposition and expect to win games at this level.

“The second followed soon after and it was an uphill struggle from there.

“We then had a good opportunity but didn’t take it and it left us with a lot to do.”

