Ex-Sunderland midfielder to be offered contract by Trabzonspor, Portsmouth chase Blackpool defender - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Controversial former Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong is set to be offered lucrative deal by Trabzonspor - increasing his salary €960k-a-year to €1.5m-a-year. (Reports in Turkey)

Portsmouth are eyeing Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt as a potential replacement to Matt Clarke, who is wanted by Brighton. (Daily Mail)

However, Pompey may have already found their replacement with Shrewsbury Town defender James Bolton expected to join Kenny Jackett's side. (Shropshire Times)

And the Blues are said to be looking at free agent Marc Pugh following his release from Bournemouth. He is one of a number of potential targets. (BBC South)

Barnsley have made St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr their number one transfer target this summer but face competition from Cardiff and Bristol City. (The Sun)

Ex-Peterborough United loanee Ben White, who played for the club at the back end of last season, is wanted by Leeds United. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Rangers are prepared to offer a bumper long-term contract to Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo in order to win his signature. (Football Insider)

Luton Town are close to losing James Justin with reports that Leicester City are in advanced talks with the right-back, also linked with Aston Villa. (Football Insider)

Walsall face a battle to keep hold of key man Liam Kinsella with clubs in League One interested in the midfielder. (Express and Star)

Grimsby Town and Salford City are among the clubs keeping tabs on Andy Cook, although Walsall are reluctant to sell last season's top scorer. (Express and Star)

New Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe is planning to raid former club Bury but signing up to three players from the financially-stricken club. (Plymouth Live)