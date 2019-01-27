Everett steps down as Storrington manager

James Everett has resigned from his role as Storrington manager.

The departing boss informed the club of his decision following Swans' 2-2 SCFL Division 1 draw at Littlehampton on Saturday.

Everett returned to Storrington during the summer, taking up the vacant managerial role.

But results have been hard to come by this term, with Everett now seeing his resignation accepted by the club.

Swans sit fourth from bottom in the division, although the departing manager admitted it was a 'difficult' decision.

Posting on Twitter, Everett said: "Difficult but taken the decision to stand down as first team manager @StorringtonFC.

"Been a tough job but given me some great moments. Wish the club all the best for the future and a massive thanks to the players, @NigelTDyer and the rest of the committee, @kenners33. #Swans."

Storrington released the following statement after Everett's departure: "First-team manager James Everett has made the decision to step down from his role, the club have accepted his resignation.

"The club would like to put on record our thanks to James for his hard work this season and his commitment to the club."

Storrington now begin their search for a new manager, although they will not rush into any decision.

Interested applicants should contact storringtonfc@hotmail.com

